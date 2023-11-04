Coeur d'Alene police provide new details in fatal parking lot shooting

The identities of the car thief and the older man who confronted him with a gun have been revealed, among other details.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — New details have emerged from Coeur d'Alene police regarding last week's shooting at the Silver Lake Plaza parking lot between a man allegedly stealing from cars and an older man who confronted him with a gun.

According to Capt. David Hagar with CDA police, the man who confronted the car thief is 74-year-old James Dean of Priest River. The car thief, who died from his wounds at the scene, is 30-year-old Shane Brown of Sandpoint.

Hagar says Dean and his wife were walking back to their truck in the Michael's parking lot when they noticed Brown, who appeared to be robbing their truck. Dean drew a gun on Brown before the suspect ran back to the car he arrived in.

Police say Dean put his gun away, thinking the standoff was over. Soon after, Brown accelerated quickly towards Dean, who was hit and lifted onto the roof of the car.

While Brown continued driving, Dean pulled out his gun again, firing at the suspect twice. Brown began swerving after being hit, causing Dean to fly off the vehicle before the suspect crashed his car into a truck.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no information on Dean's condition at this time, but he was taken to the hospital.

Police are still investigating the incident. Once the investigation is over, information will be sent to the Kootenai County Prosecutor's Office.

