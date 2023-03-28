New court documents hint at potential Brady/Giglio violation in Kohberger case

New documents say the state has become aware that prosecutors may have withheld pertinent evidence from the defense.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOSCOW, Idaho — New court documents in the case of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students say the state has become aware that prosecutors may have withheld pertinent evidence from the defense.

According to the documents, that evidence has now been turned over to the defense for the examination. At this time, the defense can't reveal what that evidence was due to a protective order granted by the court, but there is an internal investigation regarding an officer's actions within the case.

A Brady/Giglio order refers to the 1963 murder case known as Brady v. Maryland. The order states that under the constitution, the prosecution must turn over evidence favorable to the accused and material that can be used against them. This includes evidence that might be used to impeach the prosecution's witnesses, including police officers.

Ultimately, the order states that police officers must make the prosecutor aware of any evidence that might favor those who are accused of committing a crime.

Suspect Bryan Kohberger was arrested at his parent's home in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, 2022 for the murder of four University of Idaho students that November. At this time, he is booked at the Latah County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing in June.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.