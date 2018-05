BOISE - Vandals have hit a charter school set to open this fall in Boise.

Peace Valley Charter School is a Waldorf school located on Federal Way near Overland Road.

Someone painted the word "HELL" on one side of its sign and an unknown symbol on the other side.

The Boise Police Department says the graffiti does not appear to be directed toward anyone specific, but the investigation is just beginning.

© 2018 KTVB