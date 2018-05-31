BOISE - The Boise Police Department has a new web page to help catch suspected criminals in cases where they've already been caught on camera.

The page, called "BPD Id Me," hosts security camera photos and other images related to crimes under investigation.

The people in the pictures are those who officers have identified as being suspects, persons of interest, or having information about a crime.

Anyone with tips can remain anonymous and submit those tips online through Crime Stoppers.

