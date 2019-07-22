BOISE, Idaho — A man has life-threatening injuries after being stabbed by an intruder early Sunday morning in Boise.

Police say 46-year-old Danny Krueger broke into a home off Gary Lane and began attacking the victim as soon as he walked into the house.

Another person who was home during the attack ran to a neighbor’s home for help, according to police.

KTVB spoke with a man who lived two houses down from the victim who said he pinned Krueger against a fence until police showed up.

The man didn’t want to be interviewed on camera but KTVB also spoke with Steve and Jennifer Adamson who live next door to the victim.

“Last night I was woken up at about midnight by a bloodcurdling scream,” Steve Adamson said. “I didn’t go out to find out what it was because I heard somebody else come up and take care of it but then I saw lots of flashing lights and about seven to eight cop cars lined up the street. I saw an ambulance take somebody away.”

Adamson says his wife woke up moments later.

“I woke up at two o'clock with a knock on the door and it was the police,” she said.

Police say that Krueger knew the victim but didn’t have details on why he stabbed him.

Krueger was booked into the Ada County Jail early Sunday morning and is facing felony charges of aggravated battery and burglary.

Other than the victim’s injuries being life-threatening, police haven’t provided other details about his condition or his name.

“I know as soon as I heard the scream and heard someone come over here, I started praying that God would help them,” Steve Adamson said.