Neighbors near Barber Park report strangers trespassing on property

BOISE, Idaho — After a series of trespassing incidents, the Boise Police Department (BPD) is reminding visitors at Barber Park to be respectful of neighbors living in the area.
Neighbors have reported strangers coming onto their property to blow up their tubes for the river, according to Boise Police.
In a Facebook post showing doorbell video, BPD said, "We understand there are no longer air pumps at the put-in near Barber Park, which is managed by Ada County, but please do not park and use outlets at nearby homes."
The doorbell video, shared with police, shows someone blowing up their raft on a stranger's doorstep. This is legally considered trespassing.
However, this is not the only instance of trespassing in the area, according to Boise Police.
Keep these parking and raft tips in mind before your next float:
- The parking lot at Barber Park fills up quickly, especially on the weekend. Free parking can be found in Ann Morrison Park, and visitors can take the shuttle to Barber Park or use a ride-sharing service. Do not find parking in the neighborhoods outside Barber Park.
- Bring a battery or hand-operated air pump to inflate your rafts in Barber Park before hitting the water.
- Rent a raft or tube at the put-in at Barber Park
Residents living in neighborhoods near Barber Park have reported illegal parking, trespassing, littering, and open containers among other things this summer.
BPD is reminding rafters to use the designated areas for river put in and take out and not wander into private residential areas.
Officers have had to spend a lot of time in this area during the summer addressing parking issues and other neighborhood impacts, according to Boise Police.
For information on Barber Park amenities and restrictions, visit the Ada County Parks and Waterways website.
