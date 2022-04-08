Neighbors near Barber Park report strangers trespassing on property

Floating the Boise River this summer? Please be respectful of neighbors living near Barber Park. We understand there are no longer air pumps at the put-in near Barber Park, which is managed by Ada County, but please do not park and use outlets at nearby homes. This doorbell video shows someone blowing up their raft on a stranger’s doorstep and we are aware of this happening multiple times at multiple houses. This is considered trespassing. Please keep these parking and raft tips in mind before your next float: -The parking lot at Barber Park fills up quickly, especially on the weekend. We suggest parking in Ann Morrison Park, where parking is free, and taking the shuttle to Barber Park or using a ride-sharing service. Do not find parking in the neighborhoods outside Barber Park. -Bring a battery or hand-operated air pump and inflate your rafts in Barber Park before hitting the water. -Rent a raft or tube at the put-in at Barber Park Unfortunately, neighbors near Barber Park have reported illegal parking, trespassing, littering, and open containers among other things this summer. BPD encourages all rafters use the designated areas for river put in and take out. BPD Neighborhood Contact officers have spent a lot of time in this area this summer working through parking issues involving illegal parking and other neighborhood impacts. For questions or to get more information about what is available at Barber Park, please contact Ada County Parks and Waterways. https://adacounty.id.gov/parksandwaterways/float-the-boise-river/ For information on shuttles please visit https://boiseriverraftandtube.com/shuttle-services/