Nampa woman arrested after trying to hire someone to kill her husband

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa woman was arrested Thursday, after her husband reported her for trying to hire a person to kill him, according to the Nampa Police Department.

Hsiang Jung Chen, 57, was arrested by Nampa Police on a charge of criminal solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

On Sept. 22, at around 11:24 p.m., Nampa Police Dispatch received a call from a Nampa resident who reported that his wife, Hsiang, was attempting to hire someone to kill him.

Police say a Nampa officer contacted the man and set up a meeting with an involved third party at a controlled and undisclosed location with that man's wife, Hsiang.

After the meeting, officers took Hsiang into custody and booked her into the Canyon County Jail on one count of criminal solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

The incident is under investigation by police, but the woman's husband is safe and uninjured.

