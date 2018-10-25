NAMPA -- One month after a teenage boy was gunned down on a street in Nampa, police are still grasping for any information that could lead them to his killer.

No one is in custody for the slaying of 16-year-old Roberto Gomez, Nampa Police Sgt. Brian Jones said, and detectives have not been able to identify any suspects.

Gomez was shot the night of Sept. 25 on Powell Avenue near 11th Avenue North, not far from the RV where he lived with his family. First responders found him badly wounded and rushed him by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

It was too late: Gomez died just minutes after arriving at the hospital.

MORE: 16-year-old shot to death in Nampa identified

Jones said investigators believe Gomez knew his killer, and was not targeted at random. Still, a motive in the shooting remains unclear.

"We don't know if this is a gang thing, a drug thing or what," Jones said, adding that although several people involved in the investigation are connected to gangs, it's not clear whether Gomez had any affiliation.

The department has received a number of tips, but those with information about the teenager's death have remained frustratingly silent.

"No one wants to give us a lot of information," Jones said.

Detectives are working to follow up on leads and tips in the case, and encouraging anyone who knows who shot Gomez to come forward.

"At the end of the day, a 16-year-old lost his life," he said. "We want to bring justice to him and his family."

Anyone with information is asked to call Nampa Police at 208-465-2257 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

© 2018 KTVB