NAMPA -- A 16-year-old boy is dead after being gunned down in the street in Nampa late Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood near 11th Avenue North and Powell Avenue.

Nampa Police say officers were called out to the area for a report of gunshots just before 10:30 p.m. They arrived to find the teen at the end of Powell Avenue with gunshot wounds.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

Friends of the 16-year-old told KTVB that he had been involved in a dispute with several people the day before, but police have not released a motive in the shooting.

Police are still searching for a suspect or suspects in the shooting, and say they are investigating the teen's death as a homicide. Investigators have been interviewing witnesses and were out at the scene collecting evidence Wednesday morning.

Neighbors say the 16-year-old had been living in an RV parked at one of the houses in that area. His name has not yet been publicly released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Nampa Police at (208) 465-2257 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

