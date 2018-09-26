NAMPA-- Police are investigating a homicide after a 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Nampa Tuesday night.

It happened in the area of 11th Ave. North and Powell Ave. The area is a residential neighborhood, but it's not clear whether the shooting happened inside a house or outside.

The Nampa Police Department says gunshots were reported just before 10:30 p.m.

When officers got to the neighborhood, they found a 16-year-old Nampa boy out in the street with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital, but died from his injuries.

Police say they are interviewing witnesses to identify the suspect or suspects.

The motive for the shooting is not known at this time. The victim's name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Nampa Police at (208) 465-2257 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

