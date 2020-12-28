Nampa police conducting homicide investigation after man is stabbed to death

21-year-old Juanito Rodriguez was arrested for Aggravated Battery on Tuesday morning after stabbing a 28-year-old man.

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early on the morning of Dec. 27. A man was found stabbed to death on the 1500 block of Ruby Court.

Around 12:47 a.m., Nampa officers were called to respond to a stabbing on the 1500 block of Ruby Court. Once they arrived, a 28-year-old man was found dead in the road with numerous stab wounds.

Another man was significantly injured during the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of the two victims have not been released at this time.

Investigators arrested 21-year-old Juanito Rodriguez for Aggravated Battery. He is currently in custody at the Canyon County Jail.

Individuals who were present during the incident are being questioned by investigators. Evidence related to the crime is also being sought.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nampa Police at NPDcrimetips@cityofnampa.us or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677(COPS).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

