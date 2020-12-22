Man involved in Nampa officer-involved shooting identified; officers involved placed on administrative leave

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Leonel Salinas of Nampa. Salinas died at the scene of the shooting.

NAMPA, Idaho — The suspect that was killed in a Nampa officer-involved shooting has been identified. Three officers have also been placed on administrative leave as a result of the investigation into the incident.

The incident is under investigation by the Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force (CITF). Throughout the course of the investigation, it was determined that three Nampa police officers were involved.

The three involved were placed on administrative leave as a standard procedure of officer-involved shootings.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Leonel Salinas of Nampa. Salinas died at the scene of the incident.

Salinas was stopped by Nampa Police at a Family Dollar store on 11th Ave North in Nampa. He was the passenger of the vehicle. CITF said officers asked Salinas if he was carrying any weapons, to which he replies he was carrying a knife.

Nampa officers told Salinas not to reach in his clothes or around his waist area, where he said the weapon was, but investigators said he continued to do so. Once placed under arrest, Salinas began fighting with officers and ultimately used the knife to stab one of the officers in the face.

Investigators said Salinas tried to stab another officer before he was shot. Officers performed first aid on Salinas at the scene, where he later died.

The officer that was stabbed in the face by Salinas was transported to a local hospital, treated for a puncture wound on his cheek and released. He has six years of police experience.

The officer that fired his pistol has two years of police experience and the assisting officer has 17 years of experience.

