Police: Nampa rape suspect in custody

Investigators say they arrested 26-year-old Coltan Cannon after connecting him to a May 23 rape at a Nampa home.

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man has been arrested after police say they connected him to a sexual assault case.

Coltan M. Cannon, 26, was taken into custody in June on felony charges of rape and forcible penetration with a foreign object as well as misdemeanors for battery and sexual battery.

According to police, the rape happened May 23 at a home in Nampa near the 300 block of Maine Loop. Investigators say Cannon and the victim knew each other before the attack.

Court records show that Cannon was indicted on the charges July 2. He remains held in the Canyon County Jail on a $500,000 bond.