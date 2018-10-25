NAMPA — Security cameras at Skyview High School in Nampa caught three suspects on video stealing a trailer between 1:30 and 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The Nampa Police Department posted photos from the security footage on their Facebook page and are asking the public for any information about the theft.

The trailer was on school grounds and had "NSD" marked on the side, standing for Nampa School District. The trailer also had various business and sponsor logos on the sides of it.

The Nampa Police Department is looking for three male suspects. Police say that the suspects drove an early 2000 flatbed Ford F-350 truck. The truck had black rims and a safety cage on the rear windshield.

Anyone with any information about the theft are encouraged to contact the Nampa Police Department over the phone at (208) 468-5660, or on their Facebook page.

© 2018 KTVB