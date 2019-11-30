NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police have now arrested a suspect in connection to the robbery of an Idaho Central Credit Union branch in Nampa that happened on Saturday.

Police say the robbery happened at about 9 a.m. Saturday at the ICCU branch at 3101 E. Greenhurst Road in Nampa.

The suspect in custody is 26-year-old David J. Miller and was charged with robbery.

Nampa Police thanked everyone that called in tips that led police to identify the suspect on Twitter.

RELATED: Idaho cold case trial suspended, defendant in poor health

RELATED: Program offers students an inside look at the Ada County Prosecutor's Office