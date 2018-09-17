NAMPA -- A man known for befriending children in Nampa and giving them rides on his motorized wheelchair has been arrested on child sexual abuse charges.

Jack Randall Swisher, 45, was arrested Thursday on two felony counts of sexual abuse of a minor under 16, one count of lewd conduct with a child under 16, and one count of producing child pornography.

The alleged sexual abuse happened in November 2017 at an apartment complex on North Gateway Street in Nampa.

Detectives believe the suspect, known as "Mr. Jack," may have more child victims. Swisher lives near multiple children, and is known to befriend kids, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on possible victims is urged to contact Nampa Police dispatch at 208-465-2257.

Swisher was booked into the Canyon County Jail after his arrest, and remains held on a $200,000 bond. He is due to appear in court Friday morning.

