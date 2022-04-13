Nampa man arrested after ramming vehicle into liquor store and driving off

The Nampa man left the business and got in his vehicle before backing the car up and ramming it into the front doors of the Idaho State Liquor Store.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department (NPD) arrested a 61-year-old man Wednesday after he rammed his vehicle into the front entry doors of a liquor store.

An employee at an Idaho State Liquor Store called Nampa Dispatch reporting a belligerent customer who battered an employee and would not leave the store, according to NPD.

The Nampa man, identified as 61-year-old Richard Craig Christiancy, left the business and got in his vehicle as the employee was on the phone. Christiancy then backed the car up and rammed into the front doors of the liquor store.

Christiancy left the scene after backing his vehicle up, leaving a hole where the doors of the Idaho State Liquor Store were.

Nampa Police said the employee and four customers inside the store were not injured during the incident Wednesday.

The license plate number of the vehicle was reported by a witness, as well a description of Christiancy to Nampa Dispatch. Witnesses said he struck objects after leaving the store, including another vehicle.

NPD located Christiancy outside the vehicle after it stopped in the 200 block of West Greenhurst Road.

Christiancy was taken into custody and charged with five counts of aggravated assault and two counts of felony vandalism.

