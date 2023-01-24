Nampa Police searching for suspect in vehicle, cash robbery

Nampa Police said the man stole a vehicle warming outside of a residence Tuesday morning and took a deposit bag with cash from a person in a credit union nearby.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department is looking for information after a man allegedly stole a warming vehicle Tuesday morning and took a deposit bag from a person inside a credit union.

According to a news release, a resident on 6th Street South reported their vehicle was stolen while it was warming in front of their home. Nampa Police found the vehicle abandoned in a nearby business shortly after.

Less than 20 minutes after the stolen vehicle report, police responded to a credit union on 3rd Avenue South after a 911 call for a strong-arm robbery.

The suspect confronted a person in the business and physically stole a green bank deposit bag from the victim. The bag had an "undisclosed amount of cash" inside, according to Nampa Police.

Police believe the suspect used the stolen warming vehicle as transportation to the credit union.

The suspect was described by witnesses as a 5-foot-2 man with a thin build. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a black mask, red shoes and black or dark green camouflage pants.

Nampa Police ask anyone with information on the crimes or the suspect to call CrimeStoppers at 208-343-COPS. Tips can always be anonymous and can also be left at www.343COPS.com.

Surveillance camera photos from the credit union can be seen below:

"The Nampa Police Department wants to remind community members to never give criminals the opportunity to take your vehicle by leaving it warming up unlocked and/or unattended. Thieves are looking for this opportunity," Tuesday's news release said.

