Nampa police investigate possible child abduction

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department is investigating a possible child abduction that was reported at about 3 p.m. on the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue.
Police say a teen called 911 and told dispatchers of a child abduction that his brother. The teen said their brother saw a child being put in the back of a white van, with three "TRUMP 2020" stickers, one on the back and one on each side of the van.
The Nampa Police Department added that the teen "described him [the child] as being 4-7 years old, brown hair with blond toward the bottom, blue shirt, light brown shorts. The child's bike was also taken and it is described as a red smaller bike with training wheels."
The teen also told police that three men got out of the van, wearing all black with pull-over face masks, according to officials.
Nampa police have been investigating the incident since 3 p.m. and are working to identify the child. No missing children have been reported to Nampa police as of Monday evening.
If anyone has any information about the possible abduction, a hotline at 208-465-2203 has been set up. Police are expecting a large number of tips due to the general description of the child and said people can leave a voicemail if they don't get through. People are also urged to only call 911 with tips if they are witnessing something or if the information is urgent.