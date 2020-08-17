Nampa police investigate possible child abduction

The teen who reported the abduction said his little brother saw three men in black clothes put a child in the back of a white van with three "TRUMP 2020" stickers.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department is investigating a possible child abduction that was reported at about 3 p.m. on the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue.

Police say a teen called 911 and told dispatchers of a child abduction that his brother. The teen said their brother saw a child being put in the back of a white van, with three "TRUMP 2020" stickers, one on the back and one on each side of the van.

The Nampa Police Department added that the teen "described him [the child] as being 4-7 years old, brown hair with blond toward the bottom, blue shirt, light brown shorts. The child's bike was also taken and it is described as a red smaller bike with training wheels."

SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES

at 3PM a child reported watching another child, unk to him, being put in a white cargo type van with ID 2C plates in the 600 blk Massachusetts. Child described as 4-7 years, male. If you have info call 208-465-2203. Full Details: https://t.co/eGc9kM5sHY pic.twitter.com/Wo4eofYJuB — Nampa PD (@NampaPolice1) August 17, 2020

The teen also told police that three men got out of the van, wearing all black with pull-over face masks, according to officials.

Nampa police have been investigating the incident since 3 p.m. and are working to identify the child. No missing children have been reported to Nampa police as of Monday evening.