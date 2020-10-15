Nampa police warn public about recent mail thefts

A bundle of mail, including ballots, was recently found discarded in a Nampa store parking lot.

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa police say there has been an increase in mail theft from residential mailboxes.

Officers say they got a call about a bundle of mail that was found discarded in a store parking lot. The recovered mail was returned to the owners.

They did say there were ballots in the mail, but it doesn't appear to be the focus of the theft.

If you have any information you can contact the Nampa Police Department.

If you use your residential mailbox for pick up, here are some tips from the United States Postal Service:

Promptly pick up mail

Deposit mail close to pickup time

Inquire with USPS about overdue mail

Don’t send cash

The USPS has information on best practices, what to do if you suspect mail theft, how to report mail theft and how to track mail. For more information, check out their website.

