Nampa police ask for public's help finding car that hit elderly woman, leaving her with life-threatening injuries

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department is asking the public for any information on the location of a car that was involved in a hit and run crash with a pedestrian.

Police say the vehicle is a silver or white 2007 Dodge Caliber. The injury crash happened at about 11:37 a.m. on Thursday on 11th Avenue South, near the intersection of 11th and 12th streets.

Police say the victim was an elderly woman and was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The car's passenger-side mirror was left at the scene of the crash, according to police. The car may also have other damage to it.

Officials did not release further details about the current medical condition of the pedestrian hit by the Dodge Caliber. There are no other details about the pedestrian at this time.

Anyone with any information about the Caliber's location is urged to call dispatch at 208-465-2257, option two, or contact Officer Amanda Phillips at 208-468-5310

