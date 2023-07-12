Nampa Police arrest man suspected to be involved in kidnapping of his son

An AMBER alert was issued on May 18 for two-year-old Rudy Oziah Reyes. Police said his father, 36-year-old Rodolfo Reyes, took him from a yard on North Yale Street.

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police have arrested the man they say kidnapped his child from a yard in May on an outstanding warrant for domestic battery with traumatic injury.

An AMBER alert was issued on May 18 for two-year-old Rudy Oziah Reyes. Police said his father, 36-year-old Rodolfo Reyes, took him from a yard on North Yale Street. The child has since been found safe, but Reyes was missing.

On Tuesday, the U.S Marshals Service arrested Reyes at a home in Nampa on South Ada Street near West Florida Avenue.

NPD said before the arrest, they approached the home and saw Reyes in the backyard. He went inside and refused to come to the door or come out of the home, NPD said.

When he still refused after negotiations, NPD said gas was released inside the home and police later found Reyes in a crawlspace. He was later taken into custody and remains in the Canyon County Jail on charges of resisting arrest, and additional charges are pending.

