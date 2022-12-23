California man arrested in Nampa on kidnapping, rape charges

According to Nampa Police, 40-year-old Eliliano Ramos was arrested after a 29-year-old woman sent a text-to-911 message saying she was being held against her will.

BOISE, Idaho — A 40-year-old California man was arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail Friday after a woman reported she was kidnapped and brought to Idaho from out of state, according to the Nampa Police Department.

Police said Eliliano Ramos was booked on charges of first degree kidnapping, rape and aggravated assault following a text-to-911 message from a 29-year-old woman.

The woman communicated with Nampa Police through text messages, leading dispatch to send officers to the area of 1300 West Industrial Road. The woman said she was "being held" against her will and officers were able to get her location at a motel.

Upon arrival, officers found Ramos and the woman leaving the motel. According to the Nampa Police Department, the victim's concerns were confirmed, and Ramos was arrested.

Nampa Police said the victim and Ramos knew one another. She is now safe and detectives are working to get her back with her family, according to Friday's news release.

