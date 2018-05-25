NAMPA -- Nampa Police are are asking for the public's help after a pet dog was found shot in its owners' backyard earlier this year.

According to investigators, the shooting happened in the 700 block of 1st Street north on March 12.

The residents told police they found their dog Tyson, a neutered male pitbull, injured and badly bleeding in their yard. Tyson was had been tethered on their property when he was shot, police say.

The owners took the dog to a local veterinarian, where he was put down due to the severity of his injuries.

The animal control division of Nampa Police is investigating the case. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call animal control at 208-468-5583 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

It's not clear why police waited three months to release information about the case. Dispatchers said the investigation is ongoing.

