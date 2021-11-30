Third arrest made in murder, kidnapping of 22-year-old Nampa man; 2 still wanted

29-year-old Caldwell resident Priscilla Hernandez was arrested on an outstanding warrant for accessory to harboring a person charged with murder.

NAMPA, Idaho — A third person was arrested in connection to the murder of 22-year-old Nampa resident Luis Garcia, who was reported missing in Nampa in early November and was found lying unconscious and badly hurt in a Caldwell driveway on Nov. 6.

After Garcia was discovered, he was taken to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

A total of three people have been arrested in connection to Garcia's, including the woman arrested on Tuesday, 29-year-old Caldwell resident Priscilla Hernandez. She was arrested on an outstanding warrant for accessory to harboring a person charged with murder.

The two other people, 25-year-old Nampa resident Tomas Pina Sarmiento and 22-year-old Nampa resident Sergio Jimenez, have also been charged with Garcia's murder.

Two outstanding warrants are also in effect in connection to the kidnapping and killing. 21-year-old Jose Luis Buenrostro and 24-year-old Simon Sarmiento are wanted for murder, kidnapping and destruction of evidence.

For a detailed reporting of what allegedly happened to Garcia, click or tap here. Warning: Some details may be disturbing to readers. Discretion is advised.

Police ask anyone who knows where Buenrostro, Sarmiento, or Hernandez are to call Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257, option 2. Tips can be left with Nampa PD at 208-468-4401 or email npdcrimetips@cityofnampa.us The reference case is #N21-72997.

