Nampa man sentenced to 5 years for drug trafficking

Prosecutors say Steven Lantz was busted after he sold around two ounces of meth to a confidential informant.

BOISE, Idaho — Steven L. Lantz, 43, of Nampa, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for distribution of methamphetamine, according to prosecutors.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced that Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Lantz to serve five years of probation once he gets out of prison.

Lantz was arrested on Jan. 21, 2020, after he sold around two ounces of meth to a confidential informant. According to court records, Lantz met the informant in Meridian and rode with the informant to Boise where Lantz got the meth.

He pled guilty to the charge on May 12, 2021.

Prosecutors say Lantz has a lengthy criminal record that includes convictions for robbery and domestic violence. He was on parole at the time of his arrest.

Lantz has also been documented as a member of the Aryan Knights prison gang.

Gonzalez applauded the efforts of the Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crimes Task Force, which led to charges.

The Task Force is comprised of federal, state, and local agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Ada County Sheriff’s Office; Boise Police Department; Caldwell Police Department; Canyon County Sheriff’s Office; Meridian Police Department; Nampa Police Department; and Idaho Department of Correction, Bureau of Probation and Parole.

The case was prosecuted by the Special Assistant U.S. Attorney hired by the Treasure Valley Partnership and the State of Idaho to address gang crimes. The Treasure Valley Partnership is comprised of a group of elected officials in southwest Idaho dedicated to regional coordination, cooperation, and collaboration on creating coherent regional growth.

