Nampa man sentenced for deadly stabbing

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man will spend more than two decades behind bars for the stabbing death of another man outside an Ontario marijuana dispensary earlier this year.



Luis Carlos Duran was sentenced Monday to 24 years in prison.



He pleaded guilty earlier this month to felony manslaughter and assault charges.



His co-defendant -- Gerardo Lionel Lopez -- was sentenced in September to 7-and-a-half years in prison.



The charges stem from the March 1st stabbing death of Jonah Reyes outside the Burnt River Farms dispensary in Ontario.



Prosecutors said the stabbing happened in the parking lot after the men had a disagreement inside the dispensary.



Both Duran and Lopez will be required to be under supervised release after serving their prison terms.

