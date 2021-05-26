Nampa man involved in US Capitol riot pleads not guilty to all charges

66-year-old Duke Edward Wilson appeared in federal court Wednesday.

BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa man accused of assaulting U.S. Capitol police officers during the January 6th riot has pled not guilty to all charges.

In addition to assaulting officers, he's charged with entering a restricted building without lawful authority, obstruction of an official proceeding, and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder.

A pretrial status conference is set for July 13. The judge is allowing Wilson to remain free before his trial.

Wilson is one of four Idaho residents arrested in connection with the January 6th Capitol riot.

