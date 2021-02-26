Nampa man pleads guilty to killing ex-wife, fatal Oregon crash

Prosecutors say Anthony Montwheeler will have to serve at least 35 years in prison for his crimes that left two people dead in January 2017.

VALE, Ore. — A Nampa man charged more than four years ago with killing his ex-wife and causing a fatal crash during a police pursuit, has pleaded guilty to three felony charges.

Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe said in a press release that Anthony Montwheeler pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and third-degree assault in court Friday.

This brings an end to a long and bizarre case that goes back to Jan. 9, 2017. It was on the day prosecutors say that Montwheeler kidnapped his ex-wife, Anita Harmon, and stabbed her to death at an Ontario gas station. Police say he then intentionally hit an oncoming car on Highway 201 with his Dodge pickup after fleeing the gas station.

Vale resident David Bates, 38, died in the head-on crash. His wife Jessica was seriously injured.

Montwheeler had been under mental health care for several years when he was released by the Oregon Psychiatric Security Review Board. He was released less than a month before the January 2017 incident.

An investigation by KTVB's Morgan Boydston in 2017 revealed that Montwheeler put on a decades-long facade, one that records show doctors suspected since the beginning. He admitted to feigning insanity for 20 years at a hearing in front of the Psychiatric Security Review Board on Dec. 7, 2016.

Under a plea agreement with prosecutors, Montwheeler will be sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years on the murder charge, 20 years in prison on the manslaughter charge, and three years in prison on the assault charge. The sentence on the assault charge is to be served concurrent to all other charges.

If he is granted parole, Montwheeler will then begin to serve 10 more years for Bates’ death.

Sentencing is set for March 19 in Malheur County Circuit Court.

