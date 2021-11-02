Nampa man pleads guilty in meth case

Edward Lee Noll, 54, faces a maximum of life in prison,

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man is facing up to life in prison for selling several ounces of methamphetamine last year.

Edward Lee Noll, 54, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine in federal court Monday. According to prosecutors, he sold another person 63.4 grams of the drug on Oct. 19, 2020 and 95.7 grams on Oct. 29, 2020.

The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years in prison. Sentencing is set for Feb. 14.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Ada County Sheriff’s Office, and officers from the Caldwell Police Department and the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation. The case was prosecuted with funds from the Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA.)

