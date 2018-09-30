NAMPA - An investigation is underway after Nampa police officers shot and killed a man late Saturday night.

According to the Nampa Police Department, officers were called at about 10:21 p.m. to the 100 block of Davis Avenue for a welfare check on a man who was threatening to harm himself and responding officers.

Police say they found the man at the scene armed with a deadly weapon. They did not say whether the weapon was a gun, or if the man fired at officers.

At some point during the confrontation, three officers fired their guns. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

The man, who has not yet been identified, is said to be a 58-year-old Nampa resident.

The Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting, with Caldwell police taking lead on the investigation.

