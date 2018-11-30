ONTARIO, Ore. — A 19-year-old Nampa man is in critical condition at a Boise area hospital after a lengthy standoff with police in Ontario, Oregon last night.

According to Malheur County authorities, the confrontation with police began with a traffic stop at SE 9th Avenue and SE 4th Street just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

An Ontario police officer approached the vehicle and began to speak with a passenger in the front seat later identified as Heriberto “Eddie” Ortega. The door of the vehicle opened and Ortega was armed with a handgun. Shots were fired. The officer fired at least one shot. It is unclear whether Ortega fired at the officer.

Ortega fled the scene on foot with the handgun. The driver of the vehicle, 32-year-old Irene Pena of Nyssa, also fled the area and is being sought by police for questioning.

Officers pursued the armed suspect into a neighborhood in the 500 block of SE 6th Avenue. During their search, two residents of an apartment told police that the suspect had forced his way into their home at 540 SE 6th Avenue. They managed to escape unharmed.

Officers set up a perimeter around the home and an Oregon State Police negotiator established phone contact with Ortega around 11:26 p.m. The negotiator spent nearly three hours trying to encourage him to not harm himself and to peacefully surrender.

Officers shut down traffic in the area and evacuated several nearby residences.

Over the course of the three hours, several gunshots were heard from inside the residence. An OSP trooper fired a round toward the home but it did not injure the suspect.

At 2:07 a.m, there was an accidental discharge while Ortega was climbing near a window. The bullet did not leave the residence.

Around 2:14 a.m., another shot was heard from inside the home. Police believe the suspect shot himself. The Malheur County Sheriff's emergency action team forced entry into the residence where the suspect was found to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Several shell casings were found near his body.

Medical personnel rendered aid and Ortega was transported to a local hospital. He was later transferred to a Boise area hospital, where remains in critical condition.

Both officers that discharged their weapons are being investigated by different outside agencies.

