BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa man was sentenced Thursday to six-and-a-half years in prison after he was caught selling methamphetamine and guns - including a sawed-off shotgun - to an FBI informant.

Juan Diego Garnica, 32, was indicted in July on charges of drug-dealing and possession of an unregistered firearm.

According to a plea agreement, Garnica met up with the informant at a Boise motel January 24, 2018, selling him more than nine grams of methamphetamine. Two months later, on March 30, the informant and Garnica met up again.

This time, investigators say, the defendant sold the informant three guns - two Smith and Wesson pistols and a Baikal Izhmash shotgun. The shotgun's barrel was ten-and-a-half inches, well below the 18 inches required by law. The shotgun was not registered with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

Garnica agreed to plead guilty in August. In addition to the prison time, he was sentenced to forfeit all three guns and spend five years on supervised release after getting out of prison.