Nampa man gets 8 years for child porn conviction

Cameron Benjamin admitted that he used his Twitter accounts to send and receive child porn.

BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa man is headed to federal prison for more than eight years for possession of child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Bart Davis announced that 22-year-old Cameron Benjamin must also serve 15 years of supervised release once he is released from prison.

Benjamin pleaded guilty to the charge on Aug. 17, 2020.

According to court records, in Dec. 2019, Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force began investigating five Cybertips that child porn had been uploaded to five different Twitter accounts.

ICAC was able to determine that the accounts belonged to Benjamin.

A search warrant was issued for the Twitter accounts and approximately 70 images and two videos of child pornography were located.

ICAC also located messages where Benjamin discussed trading child porn with other Twitter users.

A judge also issued a search warrant for Benjamin’s residence in Nampa. Benjamin’s cellphone was seized. A forensic exam of the cellphone revealed approximately 253 images of child porn. Benjamin admitted that he had used his Twitter accounts to send and receive child porn.

Benjamin must pay restitution of $6,000 to victims in the images he possessed and to pay a $5,100 special assessment.

As a result of his conviction, he will be required to register as a sex offender.

Watch more crime news: