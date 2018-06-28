IDAHO FALLS - Authorities in southeastern Idaho say a 27-year-old man died after being booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office says Taylor Ketlinski of Nampa died Tuesday morning after deputies noticed him having a medical issue. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Officials say Ketlinski was booked into the jail on Monday evening and faced misdemeanor charges of disturbing the peace, resisting or obstructing officers and several drug charges.

The Tri-County Sheriff's Association is investigating the death.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.