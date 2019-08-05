CALDWELL, Idaho — A Nampa man was convicted Tuesday of murdering his elderly parents, whose bodies were discovered wrapped in a tarp in a shed behind their home in 2017.

William Paul Taylor, 50, was found guilty by a jury on felony counts of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and failure to notify authorities of a death. He faces up to life in prison at his July 9 sentencing.

The victims, 76-year-old Paul Robert Taylor and 77-year-old Mary Jane "Jane" Taylor, had suffered massive injuries before their deaths, police say. Paul Taylor had been beaten and strangled, while Jane Taylor had been beaten, stabbed multiple times in the neck and had her throat slashed, according to investigators.

The remains of the couple were found in the shed behind their Flamingo Avenue home by a relative who went to the house to check on them.

Taylor, who had been living with his parents, took his father's pickup truck and left the state after the slayings. He was arrested at a Terrebonne, Oregon rest stop the same day the bodies were discovered.

In court documents, investigators noted that Taylor had blood on his shoes when he was taken into custody. He denied killing his parents, telling deputies in Oregon that he had found them dead inside the house.

Taylor said "was afraid and didn't know what to do" after discovering the bodies, so he took the truck and left. He admitted to moving the victims' bodies and trying to clean up blood at the house before taking off.

Nampa Police detectives found blood and drag marks inside the home, as well as bloody bedding, tarps and a T-shirt that appeared to belong to Taylor in the trash can. Inside Taylor's bedroom, police also discovered hand-written lists, one of which read "Shave, Shower, City Council, Crime," according to court documents.

A neighbor reported that Taylor had told her his parents were out of town, and would not be able to take her to church that Sunday. The defendant was also caught on surveillance cameras buying tape, cleaning supplies, trash bags and a padlock at stores in Nampa.

Taylor has been held in the Canyon County Jail on a $1 million bond since his arrest.