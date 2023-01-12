Nampa man arrested for trafficking meth

A traffic stop in Nampa on Tuesday led to the arrest of 47-year-old Robert D. Glenn, who has been convicted on seven prior felonies, according to Nampa Police.

BOISE, Idaho — A traffic stop on Caldwell Boulevard in Nampa Tuesday led to the arrest of 47-year-old Robert D. Glenn, who has been convicted on seven prior felonies, according to the Nampa Police Department.

Police said after a foot pursuit, officers found paraphernalia in Glenn's vehicle. He was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, resisting and obstructing officers, possession of paraphernalia with the intent to use and a felony probation violation.

Glenn was also arrested in 2021 for felony possession with the intent to deliver, according to Nampa Police. Other convictions in Ada and Canyon counties include lewd conduct and failure to register as a sex offender.

Since 1997, Glenn has been given four "riders," or a 180-day prison sentence, which is an option for Idaho judges. He was given a rider for the 2021 conviction, but violated the probation one day later, Nampa Police said.

District Judge Matthew Roker released Glenn to probation on Nov. 16, 2022. According to Thursday's news release, Glenn was facing a prison sentence of 10 years at the time, as prosecutors highlighted his "repeated probation violations and lengthy criminal history."

The Idaho Department of Corrections website describes a rider as:

“Retained jurisdiction, often called a rider, is a sentencing option available to judges in Idaho. Clients sentenced to a rider are incarcerated in an IDOC facility but are under the judge's jurisdiction as they receive treatment and programming.

Sentencing judges can place the resident on probation upon successful completion of the rider, or they can relinquish jurisdiction and sentence them to prison based on their behavior and progress during the retained jurisdiction period."

Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff also said he was "outraged" at Glenn's criminal history dating back to 1997.

“It is beyond frustrating to see career criminals like this continue to benefit from an overburdened system,” said Chief Joe Huff.

Anyone with information on the crimes or drug-related crimes in the area are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS or the Nampa Police Narcotics Tip link here.

