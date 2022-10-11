Son charged with murder in 'horrific' killing of his mother

Levi Isaac Davis was charged with second-degree murder Tuesday after his mother, the executive director of the West Valley Humane Society, was found dead.

BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa man was arrested Monday night after police found a woman dead in her residence in Middleton, the Canyon County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

26-year-old Levi Isaac Davis was arrested for second-degree homicide and a parole violation from the Idaho Department of Probation and Parole. On Tuesday, Davis was charged with second-degree murder.

The victim was Davis' mother, Karly Cantrell. She was the executive director of the West Valley Humane Society, according to a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

During a video arraignment Tuesday, Canyon County Judge Matthew Thompson set bond at $5 million. Davis' charge may be upgraded to first-degree murder, according to Canyon Co. Prosecutor Sean Jorgensen.

At the arraignment, the prosecutor said Davis stabbed Cantrell multiple times, including in the neck and abdomen.

"This is one of the most horrific fact patterns I've had to read in my time in this role," Jorgenson said in court.

Canyon County deputies and officers with the Middleton Police Department found Cantrell dead in her residence in the 100 block of East Murtaugh Lake Street in Middleton after receiving an emergency call around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Responding units declared Cantrell had been killed by another person. Davis was arrested in Nampa at 11:15 p.m. Monday, after the Canyon County Sheriff's Office's investigation.

The FBI METRO Task Force and Caldwell and Nampa police departments assisted Canyon County deputies Monday. The Canyon County Sheriff's Office is the primary investigating agency.

