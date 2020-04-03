Nampa man arrested on drug trafficking charges

Police say they found heroin, cocaine, meth, and marijuana at Justin Colangelo's Nampa home.

NAMPA, Idaho — A 39-year-old man is facing several felony drug trafficking charges after a raid at a Nampa home early Wednesday morning.

After receiving a tip about illegal drug trafficking, Nampa police served a search warrant a home on the 7000 block of East Declaration Drive at about 3 a.m.

According to investigators, a search of the home turned up multiple types of drugs, including about 17 grams of heroin, 69 grams of cocaine, 258 grams of methamphetamine, 500 grams of marijuana, and multiple prescription pills that were packaged for resale.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $12,500.

Police say they also found two guns and about $5,000 cash in the home.

The resident of the home, 39-year-old Justin Colangelo, was arrested on four felony drug trafficking charges and one misdemeanor count of possession of paraphernalia.

Another person in the home, Crystal McCarter, 40, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, and possession of paraphernalia.

Anyone with more information on Colangelo is asked to contact Nampa police Sgt. Shane Huston at (208) 465-2257. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS.

