CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police have arrested a Nampa man in connection to a Caldwell bank robbery that happened on Monday, July 8.

Police say they were following a lead that led them to Ryan Bates as a possible suspect. They found him at his home in Nampa and say he cooperated with the investigation into the robbery.

Following what police was a lengthy interview, they arrested Bates on robbery charges and he was booked into the Canyon County Jail on Friday.

The bank robbery happened on Monday, July 8 at about 9 a.m. when police say a man approached a bank teller at Idaho Central Credit Union branch on Cleveland Boulevard with a note demanding money. Police say the man did not show a weapon.

