Nampa man arrested following hit-and-run pursuit

Juan Echevarria was taken into custody by Nampa Police on Saturday night.

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police Department arrested a man late Saturday night following a vehicle pursuit that occurred after a hit-and-run allegedly involving the suspect. 34-year-old Juan Echevarria was taken into custody at the Canyon County jail on four different charges.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, police attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle though to be involved in a hit-and-run incident that occurred earlier that night. The vehicle was driven by Echevarria.

Echevarria attempted to flee the scene prompting officers to begin pursuing him in the area of Northside Boulevard and Broadmore Boulevard in Nampa. The pursuit continued through Nampa and into Caldwell, where Echevarria eventually lost control and crashed into a fence.

He attempted to flee the vehicle but was apprehended by Nampa officers.

Echevarria was arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail on one count each of Resisting and Obstructing Officers, Driving Under the Influence, Striking an Unattended vehicle, and Feeling or Eluding an officer.

His court date is not known at this time.

Watch more crime news: