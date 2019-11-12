NAMPA, Idaho — Police say they have arrested a man who robbed a Nampa convenience store at gunpoint on Saturday.

Nampa police detectives arrested Zachariah R. Kline at his home Tuesday morning.

Investigators say Kline admitted to brandishing a firearm and demanding cash at the Maverik store located at the intersection of 12th Avenue and Lake Lowell roads, across the street from Nampa High School.

Kline left the area with an unknown accomplice. Police are still trying to identify that person. The stolen cash and gun used in the robbery have not been recovered.

Authorities have not said what led them to Kline, who was booked into the Canyon County Jail on a charge of armed robbery.

He's due to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

RELATED: Police searching for Nampa Maverik ski mask-wearing robbery suspect

RELATED: Robbery suspects involved in Florida shootout that killed UPS driver identified

Watch more Crime:

See them all in our YouTube Playlist: