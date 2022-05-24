Police identify Nampa shooting victim

Julie Isabel Martinez, 20, was shot and killed Sunday morning at a Nampa residence.

NAMPA, Idaho — Police have identified the woman shot and killed in Nampa on Sunday morning.

The victim, 20-year-old Julie Isabel Martinez, was shot by Junior Gamboa, a.k.a. Alfonso Emmanuel Leon, in a residence in the 80 block of South Drifter Loop.

At 7:09 a.m., Nampa dispatch received a 911 call reporting a shooting in a residence. The Nampa Police Department (NPD) responded to the residence where they found an adult woman with a gunshot wound.

Martinez was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, but did not survive her injuries.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover funeral costs for Martinez.

Junior Gamboa, 23, was arrested and taken into custody at the Ada County Jail. He has been charged with murder.

