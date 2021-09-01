82-year-old Nampa man killed in fatal hit-and-run incident

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Friday near 2nd Avenue North in Nampa.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident that took place on Friday evening. The incident left an 82-year-old man dead.

Around 6:27 p.m., Nampa Police responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on the 200 block of 2nd Avenue North in Nampa.

When officers arrived, they found the man lying in the roadway and discovered he has been hit by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle involved left the scene after striking the pedestrian, according to police.

The 82-year-old, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken to a Boise hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Nampa Police continue to investigate the incident. If you or someone you know has any information regarding the suspect or the crash, contact the department at 208-465-2257.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

