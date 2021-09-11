Two teens injured in Nampa drive-by shooting, hit and run incident

One teen was injured in a drive-by shooting while at a party at a vacant property on Saturday. Another was struck by a vehicle that was leaving the scene.

NAMPA, Idaho — Two teens were injured after a drive-by shooting and hit and run incident at a Nampa property on Saturday night.

Nampa Police responded to multiple reports of shots fired at the 500 block of Shoshone Avenue at 11:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said a group of teens was having a party at the vacant residential property. While on the property, an altercation allegedly broke out and at least one vehicle drove by and shot at the party-goers.

Teens were inside and outside of the house, according to police. While outside, a 17-year-old boy was hit once from the gunfire. He was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

As one of the cars fled the scene of the shooting, a person on a bicycle was hit by the car. The cyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses on the scene reported seeing two vehicles involved in the incident:

A gray compact car (possibly a Ford Fusion). This car will have significant damage to the hood from striking the cyclist

A gray pick-up truck driven by a teen

Police are searching for the suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information about this incident, please contact Nampa Police Investigations through Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257, option 2.

Watch more crime news: