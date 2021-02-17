Nampa man charged with assault in domestic violence case

Larry Dean Pomerenke is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers.

NAMPA, Idaho — A man is in jail after police say he attacked a woman in a shop building at a home in Nampa Friday.

Nampa Police began investigating after receiving a 911 call from the victim, who said that Pomerenke had hurt her after an argument.

The woman said that Pomerenke told her that he was leaving, but began to gather up several items that belonged to her. When she told him he could not take those possessions, she told police, he began to throw things at her, including a set of drill bits and a container full of nuts and bolts.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the woman tried to leave the shop building, but Pomerenke grabbed her by the hair and slammed her head into the door. An officer wrote in court documents that the blow caused a "significant laceration" to her head that appeared to need stitches to close.

The woman was able to run into the house and lock the door before calling police. The suspect left the area before officers got there, police said.

The woman told police that Pomerenke had been violent towards her before, including an incident in which he swung an axe at her, and another where he slammed her head on the ground.

According to court documents, the victim said that she had previously had a civil order of protection against Pomerenke, but that he later talked her into dropping it.

Officers said they went to an address where they were told Pomerenke would likely be, but he did not answer the door. He was taken into custody and booked into the Canyon County Jail Sunday morning.

Pomerenke is currently held on a $100,000 bond and is set to appear for a pretrial Feb. 25.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence or abuse, help is available at FACES of Hope Victim Center at 208-577-4400 or the Women’s and Children’s Alliance at 208-343-7025.

