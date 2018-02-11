COEUR D'ALENE — A northern Idaho woman is denying that she stole $500,000 from a nonprofit that helps low- to moderate-income people buy homes.

Sixty-four-year-old Lori Isenberg pleaded not guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Coeur d'Alene to three counts of wire fraud and one count of theft from a federal program.

Isenberg was arrested in February and accused of embezzling from her former employer, the nonprofit North Idaho Housing Coalition.

Isenberg's employment with the housing coalition was terminated Jan. 24.

Isenberg failed to appear for two arraignment hearings related to the charge before disappearing in May. She was arrested in July.

Prosecutors have requested that Isenberg remain jailed until her trial. U.S. District Judge Ronald E. Bush set a detention hearing for Dec. 11.

