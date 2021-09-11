'That's not at all who he was': Murdered teen's family says sex-trafficking claims untrue

The teen's aunt, Melissa Tesch, told KREM 2 the 19-year-old loved his girlfriend and that the two were building a life together in Seattle.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane father who told police he killed his daughter's ex-boyfriend for selling her into a sex trafficking ring remains behind bars. Now, the murdered teen's family is speaking out.

Friends and family of the 19-year-old held a vigil in Riverfront Park Monday night to remember the teen and to defend his name.

The teen's aunt, Melissa Tesch, told KREM 2 the 19-year-old loved his girlfriend and that the two were building a life together in Seattle. Tesch said it's been hard to read comments on social media praising her nephew's accused killer, and the fact that people have donated nearly $60,000 to help pay for his bond and legal fees.

"I don't understand why everybody is taking his side on it. There's a 19-year-old that lost his life here and people are forgetting that," Tesch said. "He died in the trunk of a car — nobody wants to die like that."

Tesch said she last spoke to her nephew in the fall of 2020, right before he was murdered. She said he claimed he got into an argument with his girlfriend and came back to Spokane to find her.

The girl's father told police he kidnapped his daughter's boyfriend in Airway Heights, zip tied his wrists and beat him over the head with a cinder block and stabbed him repeatedly. The teen's body was kept in the trunk of a car for a year before it was discovered in a Hillyard neighborhood.