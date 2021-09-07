Bond set at $2 million for murder suspect in downtown Boise shooting

Prosecutors say police found more guns and "trafficking weight" in marijuana inside Timmothy Morgan's apartment.

BOISE, Idaho — A 20-year-old man accused of shooting and killing another man as they walked together in downtown Boise made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Timmothy Morgan of Meridian is charged with second-degree murder and a felony weapons enhancement in the Sunday shooting.

Prosecutor Robert Bleazard said in court that Morgan, the victim, and two other people were all walking down 6th Street near the Grove Street intersection when the shooting happened.

The two witnesses said that Morgan and the man who was killed were talking when the suspect pulled out a handgun and began shooting. The victim was hit multiple times, leaving gunshot wounds, "all over his body," according to the prosecutor.

Morgan ran away before police arrived, Bleazard said, changing his clothes and getting rid of the nine-milimeter handgun in an attempt to avoid detection.

Officers and paramedics tried to save the injured man's life, but he died at the scene. The victim's name has not yet been released.

Detectives found Morgan at his apartment in Boise later that morning.

The suspect admitted to detectives in an interview that he had shot the man, according to the prosecution, but claimed that the victim had punched him in the head just before the shooting. Officers saw no signs of injury to Morgan however, Bleazard noted, and neither of the two witnesses saw the slain man throw a punch.

A search of Morgan's apartment turned up "trafficking weight" of marijuana, Bleazard said, along with a handgun, an assault rifle, and other drugs that are pending identification at the state laboratory.

The prosecutor asked for a $2 million bond, telling the judge that Morgan had a significant criminal history as a teen, and had spent four years in juvenile detention. He is also likely to face additional charges in an "unrelated violent incident" in which Morgan is suspected to have shot out of a vehicle at people in another vehicle, Bleazard said.

None of the people in the other car were hit in that shooting, he added.

Defense attorney Abraham Wingrove urged the judge to set "a considerably lower bond," pointing to Morgan's young age and his considerable family ties to the Treasure Valley.

"Simply put, Timmothy has nowhere else to go," Wingrove told the judge.

But Judge Karen Vehlow sided with the prosecution, setting Morgan's bond at $2 million and ordering him to have no contact with either of the witnesses to the shooting.

Morgan is due back in court Sept. 20. If convicted of second-degree murder, he could face up to life in prison.

