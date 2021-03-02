Pair dead in suspected Ada County murder-suicide identified

A passing school bus driver spotted the man and woman lying outside their home and called 911 Tuesday morning.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner's Office has released the names of a man and woman who died in a shooting detectives are investigating as a murder-suicide.

The pair was identified as 52-year-old Russell L. Morris Jr. and 50-year-old Denise K. Morris, both of whom lived at the Vista Avenue home where they were found dead Tuesday morning. The Morrises both died from a gunshot wound.

Deputies with the Ada County Sheriff's Office were called out to the pair's home near the intersection of Pleasant Valley and Kuna-Mora roads at about 8 a.m. A passing school bus driver had seen two people lying on the ground outside the house and called 911, officials say.

Both Russell and Denise Morris were confirmed dead when deputies arrived.

According to the sheriff's office, the couple had apparently gotten into an argument just before the shooting, which is estimated to have happened at about 8 p.m. Monday. One gun was used to shoot both people, investigators say, and all indications point to the deaths being a murder-suicide.

The Ada County Coroner's Office has not yet confirmed a manner of death for either Denise or Russell Morris and detectives have not released which person they believe wielded the firearm.

The shooting remains under investigation.

